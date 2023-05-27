Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

