ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 6.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 122,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 739,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $587.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.