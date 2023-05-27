Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.65.
Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance
Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $212.25.
Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
