Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adyen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,655.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,563.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,505.10. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,153.00 and a 52 week high of $1,959.99.

About Adyen

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); North America; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.