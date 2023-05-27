AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.87. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AECOM by 27.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

