Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 25,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 37,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.