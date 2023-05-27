Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Air China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Air China has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $0.97.
Air China Company Profile
