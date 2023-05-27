Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 19,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $102.83.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,045.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,117 shares of company stock valued at $801,107 and have sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

