Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.20.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.