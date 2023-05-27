Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 30th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Allianz Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALIZY opened at $22.21 on Friday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allianz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8726 per share. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.81. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

