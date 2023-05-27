Alpha Family Trust Sells 119,250 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Family Trust trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 119,250 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

