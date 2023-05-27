Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $18.18 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.