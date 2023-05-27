ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,368,000.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ACES opened at $42.99 on Friday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.