Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 215.4% in May

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,921,900 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the April 30th total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.8 days.

Alsea Price Performance

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Alsea has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

About Alsea

(Get Rating)

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. It operates through the following segments: Mexico, LATAM, and Europe. It offers its services through its brands including Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F.

