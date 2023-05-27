Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Amada Stock Performance

AMDWF opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Amada has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

