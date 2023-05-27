Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Amada Stock Performance
AMDWF opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Amada has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88.
Amada Company Profile
