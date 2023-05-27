Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 25,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 37,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

