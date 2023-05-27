Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.