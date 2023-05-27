Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 25,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 37,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
Amazon.com Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
