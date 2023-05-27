Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 25,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 37,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.4 %

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.