Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.