AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Down 16.3 %

AMMX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AmeraMex International has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

