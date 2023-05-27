AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Stock Down 16.3 %
AMMX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AmeraMex International has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.
About AmeraMex International
