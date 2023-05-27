American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Price Performance

Shares of AMBZ opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $261 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77. American Business Bank has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $41.35.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.