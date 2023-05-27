American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 89.7% in May

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

