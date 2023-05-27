Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in May

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amerityre Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMTY opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.79. Amerityre has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Amerityre

Amerityre Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires. It operates through the following segments: Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires and Polyurethane Elastomer Industrial Tires. The Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires segment manufacture closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications.

