Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

Shares of AMXEF stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

About Amex Exploration

(Get Rating)

See Also

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

