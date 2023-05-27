Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Amex Exploration Price Performance
Shares of AMXEF stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.
About Amex Exploration
