AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.1 days.

AMG Critical Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

AMVMF stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

About AMG Critical Materials

AMG Critical Materials NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

