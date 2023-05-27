AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.1 days.
AMG Critical Materials Trading Up 3.1 %
AMVMF stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.
About AMG Critical Materials
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMG Critical Materials (AMVMF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.