Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading 4.9% Higher

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. 91,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 942,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,902 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

