AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Up 194.6% in May

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 194.6% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of 0.20. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.11 and a fifty-two week high of 0.34.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

