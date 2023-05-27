ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management, and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

