Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 248.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANDHF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

