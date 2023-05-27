Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the April 30th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Anglo American Platinum

Several analysts have weighed in on ANGPY shares. Investec raised Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC cut Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

