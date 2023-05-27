Antara Capital Lp Sells 500,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,702,848 shares in the company, valued at $233,124,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

