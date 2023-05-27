Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,946,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

In related news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIRC opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

