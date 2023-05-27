Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Northland Securities

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $760.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 100.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,401. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 1,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,617 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 861,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

