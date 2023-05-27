Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNLGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Applied Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Eureka, UT.

