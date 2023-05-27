Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) CFO Sells $369,571.84 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $369,571.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arcellx stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of -0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

