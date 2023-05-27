Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) CFO Sells $369,571.84 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $369,571.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of -0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

