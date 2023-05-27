Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $401,205.68 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $170.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after acquiring an additional 372,420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after acquiring an additional 313,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

