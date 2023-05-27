Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $401,205.68 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $170.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after acquiring an additional 372,420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after acquiring an additional 313,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.