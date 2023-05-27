Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $988.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 14.39 and a quick ratio of 14.39. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.