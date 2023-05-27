Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

