Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.