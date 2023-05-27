ASOS (LON:ASC) Lifted to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 470 ($5.85) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 500 ($6.22).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 600 ($7.46) in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.82) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.77) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 861.25 ($10.71).

ASC opened at GBX 406 ($5.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 664.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 699.68. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 380.10 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,610 ($20.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £406.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,561.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

