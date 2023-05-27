ASOS’s (ASC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.82) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.82) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.77) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 600 ($7.46) in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 861.25 ($10.71).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

LON:ASC opened at GBX 406 ($5.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 664.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 699.68. The company has a market capitalization of £406.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,561.54, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 380.10 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,610 ($20.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.