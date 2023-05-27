Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 77.3% in May

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup raised Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

