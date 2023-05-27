Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $160,068,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $141,290,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Azenta by 227.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $46,502,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Azenta by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,966,000 after acquiring an additional 401,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.