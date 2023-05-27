Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.45. 258,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,329,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. Research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Azul by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 74.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Azul by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.