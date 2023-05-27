Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 102,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

