Bank of America Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $240.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Burlington Stores stock opened at $159.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.53. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
