Bank of America Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $240.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $159.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.53. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.