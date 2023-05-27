Bank of America Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $12.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WOOF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $21,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after buying an additional 1,636,087 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

