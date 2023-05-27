Bank of America Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $12.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on WOOF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $21,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after buying an additional 1,636,087 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
