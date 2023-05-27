Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after buying an additional 49,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 90,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

