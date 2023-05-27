Barclays Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$81.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$78.26 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.40 and a 52-week high of C$97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

