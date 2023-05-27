Barclays Lowers Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 49

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 49 ($0.61) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.70) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tullow Oil to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 59 ($0.73).

LON TLW opened at GBX 25.68 ($0.32) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.33. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 57.75 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market cap of £372.36 million, a P/E ratio of 856.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

