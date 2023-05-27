Barclays Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by Barclays from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at C$57.54 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.58 and a 1 year high of C$71.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.69. The firm has a market cap of C$52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 51,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

